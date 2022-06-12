Emergency services working at Yorkshire house after toxic chemicals found

Officers were initially called to a disturbance at the house at 4.34pm on Saturday (June 11).

Police found chemicals and evidence of drug production while searching the house, on Westcroft Road, Great Horton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man has been arrested on suspicion of the production of Class A drugs and remains in custody.

File image of a police vehicle

A cordon was put in place for public safety as specialist police and fire service workers assessed the scene.

Some neighbours were temporarily evacuated, but an assessment found there is no wider risk from the chemicals to anyone outside of the house.

A scene is expected to remain in place over the coming days to allow the safe removal and disposal of the substances, as well as the forensic examination of the property to assist the criminal investigation.