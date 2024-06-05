Ethical company to 'continue to hire ex-prisoners' after murderer stole £26,000 from store

The managing director of an ethical company in Yorkshire said he will continue to hire ex-prisoners to give them a helping hand – despite a murderer on their payroll stealing more than £26,000 from their store.

Jeremy Piercy, Shared Earth’s managing director, said he forgives former nurse Alison Ramsay, 59, and insisted his ethical company would continue to hire ex-prisoners.

Ramsay, who was jailed for life in 2001 for murdering a frail elderly woman by giving her a strong sedative which hadn’t been prescribed for the patient, was released on parole in November 2017 and given a managerial role at Shared Earth, the ethical gift-and-furnishings shop in York which gives certain jobs to ex-prisoners as part of their rehabilitation.

Ramsay, who also has a past caution for obtaining property by deception, was trusted with the general running of the shop and closing the tills each day and had 10-to-12 people working under her.

Company bosses checked missing till receipts and found Ramsay had been altering spreadsheets and other documents relating to the shop’s takings and was stealing between £30 and £100 at a time.

Ramsay was jailed for 20 months for the thefts, in addition to the time she still had to serve for murder.

“Obviously her behaviour was not what we want of a manager,” Mr Piercy said. “She deceived us and we lost money as a result. She is her own worst enemy; she has ruined her own life by what she’s done, so she has done far more harm to herself than to Shared Earth, and whilst obviously we don’t want something like that happen again, it doesn’t change our policy to help prisoners to get back into the community.

“In our view, it’s a very positive way of preventing crime in the future because so many prisoners reoffend when they come out because they don’t have jobs and they are getting no support, so in our view employing prisoners is very valuable, not just for the individuals but for the community as a whole.”

He said when Ramsay did got out of prison, she would “find it hard to find a job” given she “could well be in her 60s”. He said it was “better to try to show her…forgiveness for what she’s done and give her another chance”.

He said Shared Earth was currently hiring another ex-prisoner who was working in the wholesale department above the shop in York. The woman had just been released from prison after serving a long sentence for drug offences.

He added: “Employing her has been absolutely fantastic for her because she’s… got a living and everyone likes her, and we feel that’s been really helpful both to her and the community generally.”

During her sentencing, Judge Simon Hickey told Ramsay she had stolen from an ethical company which had given her a “very trusted” position and an “invaluable opportunity” to try to get her back on her feet.

“(You were) trusted because of the very nature of the Shared Earth ethos…and there must be very deserving ex-prisoners or prisoners on licence that could have had your job,” he added.