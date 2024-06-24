A man who is accused of breaking a fellow England supporter's jaw at Euro 2024 in Germany will contest a football banning order.

Josh Waugh , 33, of Conway Road, Redcar, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court in connection with an alleged incident outside the ground in Gelsenkirchen at around 10pm on June 16.

Anne Mitchell, prosecuting, said: "It is alleged that this defendant is guilty of an assault which occurred during or after the England-Serbia match in Germany. It resulted in the victim sustaining a broken jaw and suspected fractured nose, requiring surgery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mitchell said a photograph was taken at the time and Mr Waugh was identified. An application for a Civil Football Banning Order was made on that basis.

Fans enjoying the atmosphere before the UEFA European Championships match at Arena Aufschalke, Gelsenkirchen. Picture credit: David Klein / Sportimage

Nick Ayres, defending, said the banning order will be contested, saying Mr Waugh has not been charged or even spoken to by the police about the alleged assault.

Peter Charlton, chairman of the bench, adjourned the case until 2pm on August 29 and granted conditional bail in the meantime.