Euroway car meets: Police crack down and issue 18 fines to drivers in Yorkshire

Car meets have become a regular occurrence - particularly at the Euroway Trading Estate off the M606 – according to West Yorkshire Police.
There is a lot of work ongoing between the Police and Partners to target these car meets and prevent future meets, the force said.
In a social media update, WYP said: “We conduct regular patrols at this location at peak times which are shared with us by local residents and businesses.
“Additionally, the CCTV installed at the Euroway is also reviewed after every witnessed or reported car meet.
“As an example, following a recent car meet at this location 18 vehicles were identified using CCTV footage. The owners of these 18 vehicles have all been issued with £100 fines as part of Fixed Penalty Notices issued for a Breach of PSPO.
“We will continue to disrupt these car meets with patrols and enforcement action as the conduct of these drivers in this area amounts to ASB and is really distressing for local residents and businesses!”