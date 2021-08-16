Ex-racing specialist from Yorkshire admits using his job to win £10,000 on bets

Bentham will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court

Jack Bentham, 24, from Market Weighton, East Yorkshire, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon charged with fraud by abuse of position.

Bentham, who was employed by the Press Association – now known as PA Media – at the time of the offence, will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court next month.

He appeared in court for the 15-minute hearing wearing a white shirt, black trousers, black tie and brown shoes.

He spoke only to enter his guilty plea and confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The court clerk read the details of the charge before asking Bentham to enter a plea.

She said: “Between 13 October 2018 and 22 October 2018, at Howden, East Yorkshire, you committed fraud in that, while occupying a position, namely racing specialist, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of the Press Association, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely winnings of approximately £10,000 for yourself.”

James Byatt, prosecuting, said an investigation was launched after complaints from bookmakers, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, about “irregular betting activity” in Goole, East Yorkshire.

Mr Byatt told the court: “The defendant worked for the Press Association. Part of their business is setting the betting odds for bookmakers, including online bookmakers, including Sky Bet and Paddy Power.”

He continued: “While the defendant was employed by the Press Association at the time, it is believed he manipulated race data to change the race results in his favour.”

Mr Byatt said Bentham won around £10,000 on a Paddy Power account.

Nick Tubbs, defending, said Bentham had a gambling problem from the age of 18 and was employed by the Press Association around a month before committing the offences.

He said he had now addressed his gambling issues and accepted responsibility for the offences he has been charged with.

Jill Collinson, chair of the bench, told Bentham the magistrates would be committing his case to the crown court for sentencing and ordered a pre-sentence report.