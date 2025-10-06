"Extremely dangerous" man who stabbed victim after forcing entry into house jailed for 15 years

An “extremely dangerous” man who stabbed a man after forcing entry into a house has been jailed for 15 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Derbyshire, 40, forced entry into the house on Danes Crest, Brompton at around 8am on December 30, 2024, where he viciously stabbed his victim in the chest, leaving him “lucky to be alive”.

Officers arrived within five minutes, but Derbyshire had already fled the scene.

He was arrested later that day in Great Ayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Derbyshire, 40, forced entry into the house on Danes Crest at around 8am on 30 December 2024, where he viciously stabbed his victim in the chest, leaving him “lucky to be alive”

Derbyshire, of Rectory Lane, Guisborough, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and attempted robbery on day four of the trial at Teesside Crown Court.

As well as the 15-year prison sentence, the Judge also imposed a three-year extension to his prison sentence.

The court heard how, in the early hours of December 30 2024, the victim was watching the television at a friend’s home in Brompton, Northallerton.

At approximately 6am, Derbyshire arrived at the property.

Sean Derbyshire, 40, forced entry into the house on Danes Crest at around 8am on 30 December 2024, where he viciously stabbed his victim in the chest, leaving him “lucky to be alive”

After being allowed inside, he approached the victim while holding a knife, punched him, and demanded money. Other occupants removed Derbyshire from the property in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two hours later, Derbyshire returned and smashed through the patio door to gain entry. He shouted at the victim, “Give me everything you’ve got,” before lunging towards him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest.

The seriously injured man was taken to hospital in an ambulance accompanied by a police officer.

He was treated for his injuries and discharged two days later.

A victim impact statement was read to the court, in which the man described how he continues to struggle with the aftermath of the attack daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained how the physical scars serve as a constant reminder of what he endured. He said:

“I am reminded of the attack daily when I look in the mirror and see the scars to my lip, leg and chest area. These scars are a constant reminder of the attack, and they take me back to what happened.”

The victim also spoke of the emotional toll the incident has taken, saying it had shattered his confidence and deeply affected his family who worry about him which subsequently makes him feel guilty.

“This has had a huge impact on my life,” he said.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hannah Kelly, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Derbyshire is an extremely dangerous individual who forced entry into a home and carried out a vicious and unprovoked attack in the early hours of 30 December 2024. The victim sustained multiple injuries, including a stab wound to the chest. He is incredibly lucky to be alive; this could easily have had a far more tragic outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is absolutely no place for violent offenders like Derbyshire on the streets of North Yorkshire. His actions posed a serious risk to the public and caused significant concern among residents, including families with young children.

“Despite giving a no-comment interview, Derbyshire only admitted to attempted robbery and wounding with intent on the fourth day of his trial, having consistently denied stabbing the victim.