Faces of the disorder: Yorkshire police release CCTV images in search for Hull riot suspects

On August 3, protesters clashed with police as far right-linked demonstrations broke out across Yorkshire.

In Hull, riot police had to use pepper spray on people clad in England flags, who hurled rocks and objects at them.

Pro-Palestine marchers faced down people wearing Tommy Robinson t-shirts and holding Reform UK placards in Leeds.

It was just one of the many summer riots following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday, July 29.

Anger was spiked when false claims spread online that the suspect of the attack was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Dozens have been charged and sentenced for their parts in the Hull riot and now Humberside Police has released ten new CCTV images and is appealing to the public for help to identify them.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “Extensive lines of enquiries have been, and continue to be, underway as part of our ongoing investigation. This includes reviewing and scouring CCTV, dashcam, body worn and mobile phone footage.

“As part of this, we are now releasing a further set of CCTV images of people that we would like to speak to in connection to this investigation and I ask anyone who recognises these individuals or has any information about the disorder, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Executive.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

1 . Hull disorder CCTV image Do you recognise this person?

2 . Rioters caused chaos in Hull Can you identify this person?

3 . Do you recognise this person? Hull was just one of the many summer riots following the murder of three young girls.