Humberside Police has released ten new CCTV images and is appealing to the public for help to identify them.Humberside Police has released ten new CCTV images and is appealing to the public for help to identify them.
Humberside Police has released ten new CCTV images and is appealing to the public for help to identify them.

Faces of the disorder: Yorkshire police release CCTV images in search for Hull riot suspects

By Rachael Grealish
Published 6th Oct 2024, 08:15 GMT
A set of 10 CCTV images have been released by Humberside Police in a bid to help identify those involved in the summer Hull disorder.

On August 3, protesters clashed with police as far right-linked demonstrations broke out across Yorkshire.

In Hull, riot police had to use pepper spray on people clad in England flags, who hurled rocks and objects at them.

Pro-Palestine marchers faced down people wearing Tommy Robinson t-shirts and holding Reform UK placards in Leeds.

It was just one of the many summer riots following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday, July 29.

Anger was spiked when false claims spread online that the suspect of the attack was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Dozens have been charged and sentenced for their parts in the Hull riot and now Humberside Police has released ten new CCTV images and is appealing to the public for help to identify them.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “Extensive lines of enquiries have been, and continue to be, underway as part of our ongoing investigation. This includes reviewing and scouring CCTV, dashcam, body worn and mobile phone footage.

“As part of this, we are now releasing a further set of CCTV images of people that we would like to speak to in connection to this investigation and I ask anyone who recognises these individuals or has any information about the disorder, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Executive.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Do you recognise this person? Credit: Humberside Police

1. Hull disorder CCTV image

Do you recognise this person? Credit: Humberside Police Photo: Humberside Police

Photo Sales
Cab you identify this person? Credit: Humberside Police

2. Rioters caused chaos in Hull

Cab you identify this person? Credit: Humberside Police Photo: Humberside Police

Photo Sales
Hull was just one of the many summer riots following the murder of three young girls. Credit: Humberside Police

3. Do you recognise this person?

Hull was just one of the many summer riots following the murder of three young girls. Credit: Humberside Police Photo: Humberside Police

Photo Sales
Anger was spiked when false claims spread online that the suspect of the attack was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat. Credit: Humberside Police

4. Faces of the disorder

Anger was spiked when false claims spread online that the suspect of the attack was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat. Credit: Humberside Police Photo: Humberside Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoliceYorkshirePeopleHullTommy RobinsonEnglandHumberside PoliceTaylor SwiftCCTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice