Family appeals for help after mother and four-year-old daughter die in Leeds crash

The family of a mother and daughter who died after they were hit by a car in Yorkshire are raising money for the repatriation of their bodies to Poland.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, 4, were struck by a white Audi TTRS when they were walking along Scott Hall Road, in Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the collision.

Ms Hulboj’s brother, Mateusz Hulboj, has managed to raise more than £27,000 their repatriation on a gofundme page.

He wrote: “There was a tragic accident in which Justyna and her little daughter Lenka lost their lives on the way to the nursery.

“Their death came suddenly and unexpectedly, the family is not ready for it, so they need financial help to organise the transport from Leeds to Poland and the burial of these two Angels to send these two beautiful souls away with dignity where they will know eternal peace.”

West Yorkshire Police detectives are investigating the fatal collision and they believe the Audi was travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i.

Earlier this week, they arrested a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 65-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.