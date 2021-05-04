Trevor Bailey.

Trevor Bailey, 62, was killed in the collision on the A1079, Hull Road, which happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, April 22.

In a statement, his family said: “Trevor was a devoted family man who would do anything to help people. We have been overwhelmed with the messages of support received, Trevor was loved by so many and will be dearly missed."

Mr Bailey's family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time whilst dealing with their loss.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

The force would not reveal whether Mr Bailey was a passenger in the ambulance or if he was the driver of the lorry.

"If you saw either the collision itself, the vehicles prior to the collision or if you have dash-cam footage showing the ambulance or the HGV prior to the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 289 of April 22.