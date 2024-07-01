Family of pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Leeds pay tribute to her as man appears in court
Michaela Fowles, 35, was fatally injured in the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night (June 28).
In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”
They have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.
Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.
He was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on July 29, police confirmed.