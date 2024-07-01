Family of pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Leeds pay tribute to her as man appears in court

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:21 BST
The family of a female pedestrian who died in a Leeds horror crash have paid tribute to her, as the man charged in relation to the incident appeared in court.

Michaela Fowles, 35, was fatally injured in the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night (June 28).

In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”
In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”

Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.

He was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on July 29, police confirmed.