The family of a 21 year old woman who died after a fatal crash in Bradford have appealed for any witnesses to come forward as the investigation into her death continues.

Ayesha Hussain, 21 was a pedestrian when she was involved in the collision at around 4.37pm on November 4 on Hamm Strasse near the junction of Manningham Road.

A blue BMW 320D M sport was in collision with Ayesha, she was taken to hospital where she later died.

Her sister, in a statement released last week, said: “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the public members, emergency services and doctors for their efforts in trying to save our precious baby sister.“Our hearts are broken Ayesha, we are devastated by your unexpected departure.“You were taken from us in the most heartbreaking manner, we pray Allah never causes anyone to experience such pain.“Your loss has left us with a deep wound in our hearts, we are uncertain on how we will continue. You were the youngest, purest, and most incredible person in our lives.“Ayesha your absence has left a void in our hearts, which nothing in this world can replace.“We are thankful to Allah for the 21 years we spent with you. We all feel numb that you were taken from us so young and yet we must learn to be grateful that you came along.“Our life will be incomplete without you Ayesha and you will forever be missed.“We would like to end by thanking Allah for bestowing his mercy on us during this difficult time.“To Allah we belong, and to him is our return.”

Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) said: “This was a tragic incident where a young woman has lost her life.

“The area was very busy at the time with traffic and pedestrians I would appeal directly to anyone who was in the area to come forward. Any little piece of information could be vital.

“If anyone has any dash cam footage of the collision or the BMW just prior to the collision we would like to see it.”

The driver of the BMW - a man aged 24 years old – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement released on Friday November 17 as the investigation continued, Ayesha’s sister added: "We would like to offer our gratitude to everyone for their condolences and prayers as we mourn our loss.“Under the circumstances we lost our beautiful baby sister Ayesha, it has been traumatic, and we can't explain in words our grief. It is a devastating and shattering experience to suddenly lose someone you love in a road accident.“We kindly ask that if you witnessed the accident, or events leading up to or after the accident, and can aid in the investigation in any way, please come forward and contact the Investigation Team."

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact MCET on 101, referencing log 1139 of November 4.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat