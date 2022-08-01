Connor Thompson was the passenger in a Land Rover Freelander which was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Junction Road in Norton, near Middlesbrough, on July 30.

His family said: “Connor was a dearly loved son, brother and uncle. We are a large and close-knit family and Connor was loved by all of us.

“It is heartbreaking to lose him at such a young age. He will be missed by so many people and we all have special memories of him that we will hold close.

Connor Thompson

“As a family we will all need to support each other in our grief. We ask for privacy as we remember Connor together.”

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crash.

Detectives from Cleveland Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team charged the man with causing death by dangerous driving, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.