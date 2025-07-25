Family pay tribute to 'beloved husband and father' as 83-year-old sentenced for dangerous driving
Stuart McPherson, from Horbury, was seriously injured and died after being hit by a car which was being driven erratically on Belmont Wharfe in Skipton.
Mr McPherson, who was 80, was hit by a car which mounted the pavement, while his wife Marjorie was also injured in the incident, which happened on March 22, 2023.
Witnesses said a Subaru Forester failed to give way at a junction and continued at speed, hitting another car, mounting a kerb and hitting the couple.
Two other pedestrians had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.
In her victim personal statement, Mrs McPherson said: “Stuart was my beloved husband of 56 years, father to our two daughters and grandfather to our three grandchildren. He was kind, caring, loving and dedicated to his family and is profoundly missed.
“His death was untimely and tragic, and our greatest sorrow is that we were not able to say goodbye to him. This has had a great effect on all our lives, particularly mine as I was present at the scene of the accident and was unable to be by his side when he died. He is still always on my mind.”
She also thanked those who came to their aid at the time of the incident.
The Subaru was being driven by 83-year-old Christopher Pattinson, who admitted to causing death by dangerous driving earlier this year.
He told police his leg had gone into spasm due to a medical condition after he set off from Belmont Wharfe.
He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (Jul 24) where he was handed a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.
He was also disqualified from driving for the rest of his life and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.
Police are now reminding motorists to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Cleary, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “This was an absolutely tragic and needless death that has devastated a family. It highlights the need for everyone to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel – regardless of their age.
“If you do have a medical condition, please check whether you must disclose it to the DVLA, including any changes in that condition.
“Our thanks go to everyone who assisted the investigation and came forward to provide witness accounts.
“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mrs McPherson and her family.”