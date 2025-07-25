The family of a man killed by a dangerous driver after his leg started to spasm have paid tribute to their ‘beloved husband and father’.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart McPherson, from Horbury, was seriously injured and died after being hit by a car which was being driven erratically on Belmont Wharfe in Skipton.

Mr McPherson, who was 80, was hit by a car which mounted the pavement, while his wife Marjorie was also injured in the incident, which happened on March 22, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses said a Subaru Forester failed to give way at a junction and continued at speed, hitting another car, mounting a kerb and hitting the couple.

Two other pedestrians had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

In her victim personal statement, Mrs McPherson said: “Stuart was my beloved husband of 56 years, father to our two daughters and grandfather to our three grandchildren. He was kind, caring, loving and dedicated to his family and is profoundly missed.

“His death was untimely and tragic, and our greatest sorrow is that we were not able to say goodbye to him. This has had a great effect on all our lives, particularly mine as I was present at the scene of the accident and was unable to be by his side when he died. He is still always on my mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also thanked those who came to their aid at the time of the incident.

80-year-old Stuart McPherson, from Horbury, suffered multiple injuries and died as a result of the collision | NYP

The Subaru was being driven by 83-year-old Christopher Pattinson, who admitted to causing death by dangerous driving earlier this year.

He told police his leg had gone into spasm due to a medical condition after he set off from Belmont Wharfe.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (Jul 24) where he was handed a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also disqualified from driving for the rest of his life and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Police are now reminding motorists to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel.

Christopher Pattinson, 83, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court | NYP

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Cleary, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “This was an absolutely tragic and needless death that has devastated a family. It highlights the need for everyone to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel – regardless of their age.

“If you do have a medical condition, please check whether you must disclose it to the DVLA, including any changes in that condition.

“Our thanks go to everyone who assisted the investigation and came forward to provide witness accounts.