Family pay tribute to father-of-two who died in Yorkshire crash

The family of a man killed in a crash in Yorkshire last week have paid tribute to him.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 07:14 BST

Joseph Pearson, 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road, in Leeds, at 12.40am on Friday (Jul 21).

The vehicle had been in collision with a Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive. The people in the Nissan Micra were left with minor injuries.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two, his family said: “Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us. His family and two young babies will miss him deeply.”

Joseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road. Photo: West Yorkshire PoliceJoseph Pearson, aged 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Three people arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail pending enquiries.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry team are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have dashcam or video footage contact them by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230405441.