The family of a man killed in a crash in Yorkshire last week have paid tribute to him.

Joseph Pearson, 24, from Leeds, died after the white Renault Kangoo he was driving overturned on Dewsbury Road, in Leeds, at 12.40am on Friday (Jul 21).

The vehicle had been in collision with a Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive. The people in the Nissan Micra were left with minor injuries.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two, his family said: “Our son Joseph Pearson has been taken from us. His family and two young babies will miss him deeply.”

Three people arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail pending enquiries.