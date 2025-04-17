Family pay tribute to “loving father” who died in Sheffield incident

A man who died following an incident in Sheffield has been named by his family.

At 8.36pm on Saturday April 12 officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close in the Stocksbridge area.

Officers attended and Lee Wesson, 34, was taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Lee died as a result of his injuries on Monday April 14, police confirmed.

His family are being supported by officers, and have released the following statement to pay tribute to him: “Lee was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be sadly missed by many. As a family we request that our privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time."

The police investigation into Lee’s death continues and four people have been arrested in connection.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for any information that could help with our investigation.

“If you have information that you think may be relevant, you can pass this to us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”