Family pay tribute to man who died near pub as 20-year-old charged with murder

The family of a 56-year-old man who died after an altercation near a Sheffield pub have paid tribute to him as a 20-year-old was charged with murder.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane at around 11.10pm on Saturday July 15 following reports there had been an altercation and a man had been assaulted near to The Bessemer pub.

The victim, 56-year-old Richard Wheeler, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but on Tuesday (July 25) he sadly died from his injuries.

The family of Mr Wheeler have released a picture of their loved one and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.

They have paid tribute to their loved one and said: “Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever.”

Liam Jones, of Morland Road, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 28).

Jones has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

On Monday July 17, Jones appeared at the same court charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was further charged with murder on Thursday, police said.