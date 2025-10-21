Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ husband and grandfather who died in A64 crash
At around 6:39am on Monday (Oct 13), police responded to reports of a crash on the A64, near Scarborough.
The incident took place near the Merry Lees Caravan Park between the Staxton (A1039) roundabout and the Seamer (B1261) roundabout.
It involved a black Peugeot 208 car and a man who was walking his dog.
Police confirmed the dog walker was 67-year-old Martin Ball.
Mr Ball’s family has paid tribute to him and have described him as a much-loved husband and grandfather.
They said: "Martin was a much loved husband, step dad, grandad, brother and uncle who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, keeping fit and helping others.
"His cheeky grin, blue eyes and enthusiastic wave, will be missed dearly. Our love for Martin will continue on forever more."
Police have continued to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have information to assist the investigation, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101. Please quote reference number 12250193438 when providing details.”