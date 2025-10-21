Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ husband and grandfather who died in A64 crash

The family of a man who died in a crash on the A64 near Scarborough have paid tribute to him, describing him as a much-loved husband and grandfather.

At around 6:39am on Monday (Oct 13), police responded to reports of a crash on the A64, near Scarborough.

The incident took place near the Merry Lees Caravan Park between the Staxton (A1039) roundabout and the Seamer (B1261) roundabout.

It involved a black Peugeot 208 car and a man who was walking his dog.

Police confirmed the dog walker was 67-year-old Martin Ball.

Martin Ball | NYP

Mr Ball’s family has paid tribute to him and have described him as a much-loved husband and grandfather.

They said: "Martin was a much loved husband, step dad, grandad, brother and uncle who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, keeping fit and helping others.

"His cheeky grin, blue eyes and enthusiastic wave, will be missed dearly. Our love for Martin will continue on forever more."

Police have continued to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.