The family of the 26-year-old who was stabbed to death in Stockton have paid tribute to the “loving and doting dad”.

Just after midnight on Thursday (Sept 19), Cleveland Police responded to reports of an incident in Stockton.

The incident happened just outside a property in Hills Drive, when a 26-year-old man was stabbed and died at the scene.

Police have now launched a murder investigation.

On Friday (Sept 20), the man who died has been identified as Lewis Bell, 26, from Stockton.

Lewis’ family paid tribute to him. Lewis’ dad, Martin Bell, said: “He was loved massively and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“He was a loving and doting dad, son, brother, cousin and friend to many.

“As a family we are devastated.”

Five people arrested on Thursday (Sept 19), in connection with the ongoing investigation have now been bailed whilst enquiries continue.