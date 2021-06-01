Family thank supporters for £10,000 donation after car crash closes their restaurant

The damage caused to Zucco Italian restaurant in Meanwood, Leeds, after a car crashed into it shortly before 3.30am on Tuesday, May 25

Zucco in Meanwood welcomed customers back on Tuesday, May 18, after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed by the Government, but a week later a white BMW crashed into the empty Italian restaurant at around 3.30am.

Matteo Leggiero, 23, who manages the restaurant his father and uncle own, said it is now expected to be closed for at least four weeks while repairs are carried out, but the family are extremely grateful for the support and glad no one was injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page for the business was set up by Chef Jack Richards after the collision and supporters have donated more than £10,900 so far.

Mr Leggiero said: “It’s so kind of everyone. It just shows how we’ve made a difference to the community, which is nice to see.

“It means that while we’re waiting for the insurance money to come in, we can carry on paying staff wages and rent will get paid. It makes a massive difference.”

He added: “We just want to say thank you. It means so much to the entire family just to know we’ve got the whole community behind us and there’s going to be a lot of free arancini given out when we reopen.”

The owners are now looking to replace the front window and doors, retile one of the walls and replace most of the tables and chairs.

“It’s going to take quite a few weeks, at least four, but we’re thinking that’s quite optimistic,” said Mr Leggiero.

“We’re waiting for people to come back with quotes at the minute, but it’s not going to be cheap.”

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution after the crash, which happened in Meanwood Road, but the restaurant was empty and no one was injured.