A ‘devastated’ family have paid tribute to a teenager who died in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire this weekend.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police has named the victim of the crash - which happened on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses in the early hours of Sunday - as Bailey Chadwick.

The 19-year-old was walking home from a shift working at a pub and spending time with friends in Pateley Bridge when he was hit by vehicle some time between 1.44am and 3.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed as police carried out a full investigation, and officers are still working to find out the vehicle involved and who was driving it.

Bailey’s family issued a heartfelt statement via North Yorkshire Police, which said: ““We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey. We just can’t believe he will never come home again.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed travelling and going on holiday with his mates. He was due to head off to Thailand this week.

“Bailey was into music and was learning to play the guitar. Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Chadwick | NYP

“We will miss him more than any words can say. The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.”

Detectives investigating the crash have issued three key points they wish to higlight during in appeal.

They have appealed to the driver of the vehicle to ‘do the right thing’ and come forward, as well as anyone who may know who it was who was driving the vehicle which killed Bailey.

Finally, they also want people with CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have caught vehicles passing the area to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help the police investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s major collision team on 101 or [email protected] quoting incident number 12250133851.