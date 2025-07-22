Family's pet cat shot dead with air rifle as police issue appeal
Cleveland Police said four-year-old Dobby was found in distress by residents in Aiskew Grove, Stockton, at around 7.30pm on July 17.
His owners found him at the junction of Aiskew Grove and Kipling Grove the next morning.
Dobby - a distinctive white cat with grey tips on his ears - had been shot by an air rifle and later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.
A statement from police said: “We are appealing for information after a family pet cat tragically died after being shot with an air rifle in the Aiskew Grove area of Stockton.
“Very sadly the white cat with distinctive grey tips to his ears later died from his injuries.
“We would urge anyone with information or any relevant doorbell dash cam or private CCTV to contact us.”
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 135794. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.