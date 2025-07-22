Family's pet cat shot dead with air rifle as police issue appeal

Police are appealing for information after a family’s pet cat was killed after being shot with an air rifle.

Cleveland Police said four-year-old Dobby was found in distress by residents in Aiskew Grove, Stockton, at around 7.30pm on July 17.

His owners found him at the junction of Aiskew Grove and Kipling Grove the next morning.

Dobby - a distinctive white cat with grey tips on his ears - had been shot by an air rifle and later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

A statement from police said: “We are appealing for information after a family pet cat tragically died after being shot with an air rifle in the Aiskew Grove area of Stockton.

Aiskew Grove in Stockton | Google

“We would urge anyone with information or any relevant doorbell dash cam or private CCTV to contact us.”