Fan banned from matches for three years after racially abusing Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert

A football fan who racially abused Dutch international Justin Kluivert after he scored against his team was reported to the police by the TV company covering the match, a court has been told.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how Kluivert was celebrating scoring for Bournemouth against Sheffield United in a Premier League clash at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, when Gavin Dunn, 39, was caught on camera abusing him.

Mark Hughes, prosecuting, said police used a lipreading expert to confirm that Dunn had shouted “black c***” and “black b*****d”, although this could not be heard on the TV recording and had not been heard by the player.

Mr Hughes told magistrates how the match on November 25 2023, which was won by Bournemouth 3-1, was broadcast worldwide by Sky Sports.

He said it was Sky Sports which reported the matter to police after “cameras picked up the defendant right at the front of the stand while the celebration was taking place using words that were considered to be racially offensive”.

The footage was not played in court on Friday.

David Staniforth, defending, said his client was “not someone who is at all racist” and said his friends and colleagues agreed what happened was “completely out of character”.

Mr Staniforth said: “When he says he is sorry for what he said, it is heartfelt.”

Dunn, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, admitted an offence of racially aggravated harassment at a previous hearing.

Chairwoman of the bench Jayne Revill sentenced him to a 12-month community order, which included 150 hours of unpaid work.