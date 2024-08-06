Far right riots: Britain stands against unrest as police brace for further violence

Police officers face protesters during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024. PA Photo.

The vast majority of British people are against the riots that have brought unrest to towns and cities across the country, polling has shown.

Some 85 per cent of people polled by YouGov are against the recent unrest, which was sparked by the deaths of three young girls attending a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport last week.

Their alleged killer, a 17-year-old boy, has no known links to Islam and was born in the UK, but disinformation spread online has led to mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers being targeted by far right groups.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer prepared for a second Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the riot response.

Just seven per cent of those polled by YouGov support the riots.

The only voting group showing any substantive levels of support are Reform UK voters, where around one in five (21 per cent) say they supported the unrest.

Leader Nigel Farage bears some responsibility for the riots according to 47 per cent of people questioned, and social media is seen as highly responsible for the riots, with nearly nine in ten (86 per cent ) of the public viewing it as a key driving force in the unfolding unrest.

Just under half (46 per cent) of the public believe that the violence was really about the Southport killings.

Some 12 officers were injured in unrest in Rotherham on Sunday, which was centred around a Holiday Inn Express housing asylum seekers.

More than 100 charges related to the riots nationwide have now been made.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told the BBC he was “absolutely” seeking to prosecute people for online offences related to the rioting.

The CPS chief hit out at those who had used the internet for the “purposes of incitement and planning”, adding: “If you’re engaged in that activity, then you can be prosecuted for the substantive offence that you have caused (due) to what you’ve been doing using the internet.”

In a warning to those acting outside the UK, Mr Parkinson said: “Some people are abroad. That doesn’t mean they’re safe.

“We have liaison prosecutors spread around the globe who’ve got local links with the local judiciary and law enforcement, but also the police are also stationed abroad.”

A list of potential targets for further unrest, including addresses in South Yorkshire and Hull, has been widely circulated on messaging app Telegram.

Officers are anticipating a busy day on Wednesday as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings.

Concerns for the safety of immigration law specialists has meanwhile been sparked after a list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies was shared in chat groups as targets for gatherings in the coming days.

One of the locations listed told the PA news agency they had been offered extra police support which they said they would accept.

As the Government continues to toughen its stance towards the riots, Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile told his senior ministers at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that “99.9% of people across the country want their streets to be safe and to feel safe in their communities”.