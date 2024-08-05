Far right riots: National conversation needed about "respect" leaders say

As the region and nation reeled from a weekend of violence across towns and cities, leaders have urged for “a national conversation” about respect.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as Rotherham and Sheffield in South Yorkshire, Hull saw unrest in the city centre as did Tamworth and Belfast.

It follows a week of far-right riots sparked by the deaths of three girls in Southport, who were stabbed at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 17-year-old teenager suspected of murder had no links to Islam and was born in the UK, disinformation rapidly spread online with far-right groups converging on towns and cities across the country including Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Police officers face protesters during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024. PA Photo.

Politicians have roundly condemned the actions of rioters who targeted hotels housing asylum seekers, attacked police officers and looted shops.

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, who said she grew up with people using “the p-word against me”, told how she would not feel safe in some of the areas that have seen violent unrest.

Hope not Hate, which describes itself as an organisation working to expose and oppose far-right extremism, said the rioting should not be framed as “outpourings of legitimate anger”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Mulhall, its director of research, said: “This is racist violence spurred on by far-right hatred. Those directly involved in these horrifying scenes need to face the full force of the law.

“Responsibility also lies with those who have promoted and defended these riots such as Tommy Robinson. This explosion of racist violence across the country is the result of years of far-right agitation.

“However, these events are also the result of a climate of anti-Muslim and anti-asylum seeker hostility stoked by elements of our media and supposedly mainstream politicians.”

Mr Robinson has been accused of stoking tensions as he posted about the unrest on social media while on holiday abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell Mama, which monitors Islamophobia in the UK, said work must be done across society, including in politics and media “to challenge and remove scapegoating and stigmatising narratives that collectively link refugees, migrants, Muslims and other minority communities to violence and crime”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews, described as the the voice of the British Jewish community, branded the scenes on the streets in the past week as “lawlessness and thuggery”.

Its president, Phil Rosenberg, said: “Attacks on Muslims, black people, members of other minorities, and our brave police officers, are totally unacceptable, and we stand in solidarity with everyone affected.

“As a society, we have to be better than this. We need a national conversation about how we promote respect for our country and respect for each other, and about how we tackle extremism and build cohesion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amnesty International UK said the Government “must address the root causes of racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia that plagues our society – and this includes actively calling out and addressing the dangerous rhetoric of politicians and commentators on social media and elsewhere”.

And Women’s Aid urged for more to be done to protect victims of domestic violence affected by the riots.

A spokesperson said: “We know that survivors of domestic abuse have particularly been targeted, for example the Holiday Inn in Tamworth which was set on fire as it houses asylum seekers, many of whom are women who are also escaping domestic abuse.

"This will have been terrorising for hotel staff, but even more so for vulnerable residents including women survivors of male violence. These survivors will have come here for safety and instead have been met with completely intolerable racism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Priti told Times Radio: “I would not feel safe in some of the areas and communities where we’ve seen racism and thuggery on our streets.”

Of the “violence, disorder and racism” seen in recent days, she said: “That’s no different to the type of racism that I experienced when I was growing up, and I just think that there’s no place for that in our amazing country.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and four fellow independent MPs have criticised Sir Keir Starmer for not going “nearly far enough in identifying the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hatred” behind the riots.