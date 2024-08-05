Far right riots: PM calls for criminals to be named and shamed after Rotherham violence

Youth aim part of a fence panel towards police during an anti-immigration demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Southport.

The Prime Minister vowed to “ramp up criminal justice” as he called for far-right rioters to be named and shamed following a week of unrest on Britain’s streets.

Violence and looting across the country has seen over 300 arrested since it was sparked last week by the deaths of three young girls in Southport.

Their alleged killer, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in the UK and has no links to Islam, but mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers have been the target of riots from Hartlepool to Belfast.

Sir Keir Starmer held an emergency meeting of Cobra following the sixth day of disorder, which saw 12 police officers injured in Rotherham on Sunday.

So far, there have been 378 arrests since the violence broke out last week, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) warning the total was expected to rise each day.

Calls for the army to be brought in, or to recall Parliament, have so far been dismissed, with the Government insisting the police already have the resources needed to respond.

Speaking after the meeting and listing the action due to be taken, the Prime Minister said: “The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

“I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law.”

It comes as Sir Keir addressed the nation on Sunday amid the biggest challenge to his premiership so far, telling perpetrators they would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery” and promising those involved in unrest that they would “face the full force of the law”.

Downing Street also criticised X owner Elon Musk for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, with officials suggesting online misinformation fuelling disorder on Britain’s streets may be being amplified by foreign state actors.

A South Yorkshire Police chief vowed yesterday that the force would find the “mindless thugs” responsible for attempting to set a hotel housing refugees on fire.

One officer was knocked unconscious while others suffered suspected broken bones.

Defence Secretary John Healey, who is the MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, vowed there would be a “reckoning,” as he visited the clean-up operation yesterday.

Mr Healey said: “This was on a scale that we’ve not seen before locally.”

“There was no excuse for this. There will be action taken. There will be a reckoning.”

He added that he has “nothing but praise” for the police officers involved and that his thoughts were with those who were injured.

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the courts are on “standby” to ensure “swift justice” for those responsible across the country. Although several cases were already in motion, questions were being raised about how quickly this would happen in reality as it emerged some suspects will not face court for weeks.