Farm worker at Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire convicted of sexually assaulting students

Keith Bailey, 56, of Dunswell Road, Cottingham, has now been jailed for 22 months at Grimsby Crown Court.

Bailey worked in a support role on the on-site farm at the land-based college near Beverley, but was suspended in 2018 when allegations first came to light and has now been formally dismissed from his post.

Keith Bailey (photo: Humberside Police)

One of his victims, a young woman who has since completed her agriculture course, believes that the sentence received by Bailey, who had denied the offences, was too short.

"He was a stockman, so when we did practicals he taught us all sorts, from lambing a ewe to driving a tractor," she said.

"The college have been very distant from it all and haven’t supported me at all - but from the start they did say they would.

"I also think they may be other victims who haven’t come forward, and making this public hopefully will bring people out of the shadows.

"I’m very saddened by the sentence; I feel he got very lucky, especially when he kept pleading not guilty."

Bishop Burton principal Bill Meredith said: "A court case against a previous staff member at Bishop Burton College concluded with a sentencing hearing at Grimsby Crown Court. The college would like to commend the bravery of those who came forward to enable this case to come to trial. The college offered to support the victims along with the police in this matter. The college deeply regrets the distress caused to the students involved.

"The staff member was suspended from the college in December 2018, when the incidents were first reported. The staff member never returned to work after this date.