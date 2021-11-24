Councillor, 75, admits stalking and setting fire to door of massage parlour in Hull

Former councillor Keith Moore

Keith Moore, a former East Riding councillor and who until recently was a Goole town councillor, admitted stalking and arson at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Moore followed the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and sent her text messages on May 13 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 21 he poured fuel into the door of a premises, and two days later sent a letter issuing threats of violence. On September 3 he made phone calls that were "threatening and intimidating".

On October 21 he left a message in a disguised voice, the court heard.

He also admitted damaging by fire the doorway of a premises on September 1.

Judge Mark Bury adjourned the case for sentencing on January 7 and warned Moore an immediate prison sentence was likely.

He was bailed on conditions including that he must not contact the complainant, enter Edgar Street in Hull, or go into Beverley.