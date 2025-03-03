Two farmers have been fined over failing to protect members of the public from their cattle after a teacher was trampled to death by their cows in 2020.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former teacher, David Clark, was killed by a herd of cows while crossing the right of way on 21 September 2020.

Witnesses reported that one of the cows then turned back and ran towards Mr Clark, causing a fatal blow to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The cattle are owned by beef farmer Andrew Turnbull, 57, and David Turnbull, 61, of Whashton Springs Farm, though the incident took place on his neighbouring property, Low Gingerfields Farm.

During an inquest in 2021, Mr David Turnbull said: "The risk of dogs is a worry for every farmer. If dogs are running free they can upset the cows, who will protect their calves. In lockdown the number of people walking across my land increased by around three times."

Dave Clark taught at Richmond School

He added that he took precautions such as not keeping new animals in fields with footpaths running through them, erecting signage and clearly marking paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeding stations were kept as far away from the path as possible.

However, following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) they found the brothers failed to offer and display signs of an alternative route to a public right of way in their field.

HSE guidance suggests a number of reasonably practicable ways that farmers, landowners and other livestock keepers should follow to control the hazards for walkers when keeping cattle in fields where the public have access.

These all start through properly assessing the risks posed by cattle to users of public footpaths and implementing suitable protective and preventative measures to minimise those risks so far as is reasonably practicable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cattle were owned by David Turnbull of Whashton Springs Farm

Andrew Turnbull, 57, was fined £1,589 and ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

David Turnbull, 61, was fined £1,390 and ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

HSE inspector Elliot Archer said: “Andrew and David Turnbull failed to do all that was reasonably practicable to prevent members of the public being put at risk by their cattle.