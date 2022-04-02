Livestock owners are being warned that one of the costliest crimes to the farming industry, sheep thefts, could become a trend as consumers struggle with increases in the cost of living, higher fuel prices and higher food prices in the supermarket.

NFU rural affairs specialist Rebecca Davidson said: “We have found in the past, at times of crisis, unfortunately the countryside can be a target.

“We have not had figures to suggest rustling is on the rise, but given the cost of living crisis, we want to make sure that people are not being complacent. When consumers feel the squeeze that leads to spikes in thefts.”

Ms Davidson added: “There are lots of concerns with this crime. There are times of year when they should not be moved or go into the food chain because of medical treatments and they are slaughtered in inhumane conditions. That poses a real threat to human health.

“For the farmer, it is really distressing. It is their livelihood being wiped out overnight.”

Just a few missing sheep can cost farmers hundreds of pounds and take years to replace.

Richard Findlay had 40 sheep go missing one year.

He said: “Sometimes you are missing only one or two and they will have probably died but you just haven’t seen them. Some years you are missing 40 and they have not all died, but you can’t prove they have been stolen.