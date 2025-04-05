Fatal crash, Eccleshill: 15-year-boy dies after being hit by car as he crossed road in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police were called to Bradford Road in Eccleshill at around 10.45pm last night (Apr 4).
The force was alerted to an incident where a black VW Golf GTI had hit a pedestrian.
The vehicle was travelling away from Five Ends Lane when it hit the 15-year-old boy as he crossed the road close to the McDonald’s.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries after emergency services treated him at the scene, but he died shortly after midnight.
The driver of the VW Golf, a 35-year-old male who stopped at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a suspected drug driving offence.
West Yorkshire Police said he remains in custody this morning.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious incident which has resulted in a 15-year-old male tragically losing his life.
“We are working to support his parents and are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the black VW Golf or teenager just prior to the collision taking place.
“We would also like to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2225 of April 4. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.