Father and nine-year-old daughter dead after Yorkshire house fire

A nine-year-old girl and her father have died and an 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a house fire.

The two died after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire , on Sunday, police said.

Medics tried to save the father's life but he died at the scene in Russell Close, while the nine-year-old was taken to hospital but died later that day.

The 11-year-old girl was also taken to hospital, where she remains.

The scene in Russell Close, Heckmondwike where two people have died in a house fire.

It is believed the mother was out of the country at the time of the fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the blaze, which was reported at around 6am .

Det Insp Paul Greatorex , of West Yorkshire Police , said: "We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

"Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where a man and a nine-year-old girl died in a house fire on Sunday morning. Picture date: Monday June 9, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story FIRE Heckmondwike. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"While our inquiries remain ongoing, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

"Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues."

Councillor Ali Arshad , who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group , said he had asked the community, which he described as "close-knit", not to speculate.

He said: "There's been no speculation. Everybody has respected the wishes of the family."

He said the family of the victims were "absolutely amazing people", adding: "They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help."

Darren O'Donovan , a councillor for Dewsbury West and chairman of the fire authority, said the blaze could have been started by a tumble dryer, but that fire crews and police were "still investigating".

He added that West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service would have an increased presence in the neighbourhood over the next few days to speak with neighbours about fire prevention measures.

Mr O'Donovan said: "It's clearly a tragic event for the family and people that live in that neighbourhood.

"My thoughts and condolences go out to the family and those affected by this.

"We believe that the fire started about an hour before the 999 call came in.

"Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have started in the kitchen area and its possible source could have been the tumble dryer but that's still under investigation.

"There are a number of tumble dryers that have been recalled by a number of manufacturers.

"That's the tragedy: this was just a local family on a very regular street in Heckmondwike and a tragic accident has taken place.

"I think the community is rallying and pulling together to support other members of the family and friends that are affected by this."