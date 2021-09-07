Robert Baron, 57, from Richmond, North Yorkshire

Robert Baron was riding in the Yorkshire Ride for Thanks when he collided head on with another motorbike and then struck a car.

The collision happened on West Woods Road in Bramham at around 11.25am on Sunday.

The married 57-year-old, from Richmond in North Yorkshire, who was known as Bob, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but pronounced dead later that day.

The other rider, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and the force is appealing for witnesses and information.

The organisers of Yorkshire Ride of Thanks, which raised money for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, have said they will not comment until after the police investigation has concluded.

In a statement, police said: “Mr Baron, known as Bob, was a husband and father to four children.

“His Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards Bramham when it was in collision with a Honda travelling in the opposite direction.

“A Bentley car was also travelling in front of the Honda. The two motorcycles were in collision with each other and in doing so then collided with the Bentley.

“Mr Baron was taken to hospital with serious injuries where, sadly, he died yesterday. The rider of the Honda, a male in is 60s, also suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.”