A father who stabbed a burglar to death while defending his family from in Yorkshire will face no charges – as the rest of the gang were jailed for almost 70 years on Thursday.

Five men have been jailed for their parts in the aggravated burglary at a house in Selby which left the member of their gang dead.

Armed with weapons, the masked attackers wore dark clothing and balaclavas to barge into the home.

A couple were inside with their two young children when the men entered the home, in March 2022.

Alan James Hall, 34, of Selby, Daniel Welford, 32, of Pontefract, Max Jackson, 33, of Stockton on the Forest, York, Kallan Hunt, 35, of no fixed address and Andrew Richardson, 38, of Doncaster were charged with aggravated burglary.

They beat the man with a crowbar and punched him repeatedly.

But the man fought back to defend himself, taking a knife during the struggle and stabbing one of the intruders – a sixth man from the gang.

The rest of the gang were jailed on Thursday for almost 70 years after a major investigation into the horrific incident.

The man who injured him was not charged with any offences in connection with his death, as he was defending himself and his family.

During the burglary, the gang fled to a getaway vehicle and left the sixth member behind, as the man tended to him and called 999.

Police and paramedics arrived within minutes but the intruder died at the scene.

During interviews, only Welford placed himself at the scene but downplayed his involvement stating he didn’t know what the others were going to do.

Richardson denied any involvement in the offence, and stated he received news about the man being stabbed and went to the scene afterwards.

Hall denied committing any offences and then when presented with the evidence, gave ‘no comment’ answers. When presented with the fact that his blood was found in the address, Hall suggested that the cut that he had to his hand was because of a dog bite.

Jackson denied any involvement and told interviewers that he didn’t know anything about the incident as he wasn’t there. In a subsequent interview he maintained he didn’t go into the address and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Hunt denied any offences and gave a prepared statement saying he was at another address when he heard something had happened. When presented with mountain of the evidence including phone work, CCTV and witness accounts, he provided ‘no comment’ answers.

The intricate investigation used CCTV, telecommunications analysis, fingerprint and DNA examinations to identify all five individuals, placing them together before, during and post-offence.

A number of key witnesses were also interviewed during the investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

All five were charged with aggravated burglary in October 2023.

However, due to the number of defendants involved and the backlog of court cases, the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court but could not be listed for trial until July 2025.

Hall and Richardson pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial.

The three other men pleaded not guilty but a jury unanimously found them guilty of aggravated burglary.

Earlier this month, Jackson and Welford were jailed for 13 years each.

Richardson and Hall received slightly reduced sentences for their guilty pleas and were jailed for 11 years, 4 months each.

Hunt was deemed by a judge to be a dangerous offender and jailed for 19 years on Thursday August 21, with a further five years on extended license at the end of that sentence.

Several members of the investigation team were awarded a Judge’s Commendation today for their work on securing convictions.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kenworthy of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “This was a pre-meditated, violent and distressing attack on the victims, who were home with two very young children.

“Violent acts of this nature committed on North Yorkshire communities are rare but will not go un-punished and our teams will work relentlessly, however long it takes to bring offenders to justice.

“Ultimately this has turned into a fatal incident for one of the perpetrators. Any loss of life is a tragedy to the family and the full circumstances of his death have been impartially and diligently investigated.”

Det Sgt Kenworthy added: “Today’s outcome sends a clear reminder to anyone who decides to go masked up, tooled up intending to cause acts of violence to people and property, of the risks and the consequences, of their decision-making.

“You will find yourself in custody and you will be held to account for your actions – the offenders will now all be spending a considerable amount of time, in their cells reflecting on their poor decision-making that night.

