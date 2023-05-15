‘Fingers crossed for a bit of peace and quiet’ – Neighbours’ relief as misery making house is closed down

Neighbours have alleged that a house closed down by a court was “cuckooed” and have spoken of their relief that a troublesome tenant has been forced to leave.

Teesside magistrates heard there were 79 separate incidents of anti-social behaviour in the past year associated with the property in Regency Avenue, Normanby, had been recorded.

Redcar and Cleveland Council, working with Cleveland Police, brought an application for a court order to close down the “misery” making house, which was granted for a period of three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been complaints of drug dealing and regular shouting in the street in the early hours of the morning. Meanwhile, some neighbours stopped allowing their children to play outside on an evening for fear for their physical safety.

House on Regency Avenue Normanby which was closed by a court order after anti social behaviour.

One man alleged the bungalow had been used as a crack house and was “cuckooed”.

He said: “We are over the moon. It was dragging the street down.”

He described people regularly coming and going in the early hours of the morning, taxis frequently pulling up, and shouting and generally disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure order on the property is for three months only, which led the man to add: “Does he [the tenant] move back in? The police have been involved. Hopefully he has gone.”

Another man living in the street said: “It has been a nightmare. He has destroyed the place. Fingers crossed for a bit of peace and quiet now.”

He alleged a white van, seen parked on the front of the home, had been driven and repeatedly crashed into and damaged walls in the street. A pensioner who answered the door at a nearby house said it was a “quiet street” and it had been “terrible” since he [the tenant] moved in.

Despite the court action and associated complaints, Cleveland Police told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) there was no current active criminal investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman said: “Police did receive reports and information on criminal offences, however we have not received any formal complaint from any victim and no prosecutions have taken place.”

The council’s assistant director for the environment Robert Hoof said: “What these neighbours have been subjected to is simply not acceptable. The decision to go to court came after everything else had been tried. We will do all we can for decent people simply wishing to go about their business in their own home and neighbourhood without this kind of anti-social behaviour night after night.”

Inspector Ian Mitchell, of Cleveland Police’s Eston neighbourhood protection team, added: “I would like to thank anti-social behaviour officer Donna Lennox from Redcar and Cleveland Council for her determined and instrumental role in achieving this closure, along with and my neighbourhood officers for their hard work.

“I hope that this closure will serve as a warning to people who cause misery in their communities through anti-social behaviour that they can lose their homes as a consequence of their actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regency Avenue, in a relatively quiet, leafy part of Normanby, looks far from the kind of place that would be a hotbed for anti-social behaviour. Homes and gardens look well maintained and cared for, and a handful of doors I knocked on had expensive video door bells.

One property, however, stands out like a sore thumb, the bungalow in question having its windows and doors covered with metal shutters and the closure notice from Teesside Magistrates Court taped to the front window.