Officers from West Yorkshire Police raided a property in Ashenhurst Avenue, Huddersfield, in February 2018 after receiving intelligence around two imitation firearms which had been imported from Eastern Europe.

Upon entering the house, they discovered a 'firearms workshop' completed with an industrial drill and other tools. They also found imitation pistols which had been modified to be capable of being fired as fully automatic handguns and component parts of guns and ammunition for the converted weapons.

An out investigation took place and police found other weapons - including rifles - had previously been modified at the workshop, before being adapted and sold on to criminals across Northern England.

A firearms workshop was set up in Huddersfield

Thomas Robinson, who lived at the house at the time, continued to modify and attempt to sell firearms despite the ongoing investigation.

The 38-year-old, now of Oldham Road, Manchester, was linked to Dale Bates, 29, and Junaid Ali, 24, after forensic and telephonic evidence was found during the investigation.

They were later charged and all three pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

On February 11, Robinson was sentenced to 13 and a half years for conspiracy to convert firearms, conspiracy to run a firearms business, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Ali, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight years and three months for his role in the conspiracy and additional drugs offences.

Bates, also of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years for his involvement as a customer.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney said: “I am very pleased with the sentences that have been handed down to these three men.

“Firearms are extremely dangerous weapons and can cause devastating effects to people and communities.