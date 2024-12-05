Five arrested after man dies and 20 become ill from suspected contaminated ‘spice’ drug in Hull area

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a man died and 20 fell ill from a suspected contaminated batch of the drug ‘spice’.

Officers from Humberside Police were called to attend Pryme Street car park on Monday December 2 after they received a call from ambulance services who reported a man had died of a suspected drugs overdose, believed to be the drug “spice”. At least 20 people are also reported to have become ill between Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December after taking the drug “spice”. The five arrested include a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and a 46 year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of the supply of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs and theft of a pedal cycle.

They all remain in police custody being questioned by detectives. Two 38-year-old men were also arrested, one on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and the other on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and theft.

