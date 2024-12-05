Five arrested after man dies and 20 become ill from suspected contaminated ‘spice’ drug in Hull area
Officers from Humberside Police were called to attend Pryme Street car park on Monday December 2 after they received a call from ambulance services who reported a man had died of a suspected drugs overdose, believed to be the drug “spice”. At least 20 people are also reported to have become ill between Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December after taking the drug “spice”. The five arrested include a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and a 46 year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of the supply of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs and theft of a pedal cycle.
They all remain in police custody being questioned by detectives. Two 38-year-old men were also arrested, one on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and the other on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and theft.
Both have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. Updating on the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Jon Cross said: “As a part of our initial lines of enquiry, we do suspect the man’s death and subsequent illness of others, to be linked to the contamination of a batch of drugs, believed to be “spice”. “Whilst our investigation remains at the early stages, I can confirm four men and a woman have been arrested as house to house, CCTV enquiries and searches continues as well as forensic analysis alongside specialist experts. “My thoughts remain with the man’s family who continue to be supported by officers at this is incredibly sad time and we continue to work alongside the local authority, drugs and alcohol treatment services and the hospital trust to provide the appropriate support and advice to those who have been affected. “I would appeal to anyone who may have any information that may assist our investigation to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 152 of 2 December.”