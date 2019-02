Five arrests in Harrogate over suspected 'county lines' drug dealing

Have your say

Five people were arrested during armed police raids as part of an operation against suspected drug dealing.

Police said they made the arrests at two addresses in Harrogate at around 4pm yesterday (Wednesday).

In Bamham Drive, four males were arrested, including a 42-year-old Harrogate man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of cannabis and possessing an electric shock weapon.

Three others, aged 22, 18 and 16, and all from the Birmingham area, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In Lincoln Grove, a 53-year-old Harrogate man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The two Harrogate men were released while under investigation and the three from Birmingham remain in police custody.

It was part of an operation against suspected "county lines" dealing, in which dealers travel from urban areas travel to small towns to sell drugs.