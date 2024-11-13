Five from Bradford arrested after suitcases filled with cocaine seized at airport

Five people from Bradford were arrested and charged after suitcases filled with cocaine were seized at Birmingham International Airport.

The major drug seizure - with around 180 kilos of cocaine found worth "many millions" of pounds - happened on Monday.

Six people, including two men and three women from Bradford and another man from the West Midlands, were questioned by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators.

They were charged with conspiring to import class A drugs late on Monday and were due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham today (Wednesday).

NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said: “This was a significant drug seizure, which prevented class A drugs worth many millions of pounds from reaching the hands of criminals in the UK.

“Illegal drugs like cocaine fuel violence and exploitation in our communities, and we are determined to do all we can to protect the public by targeting those involved in their supply.”