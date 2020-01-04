Five people jailed for their role in £100k drugs ring in South Yorkshire

Two men and three women have been jailed for their role in a drug ring in South Yorkshire.

Police seized more than £90,000 in cash when they smashed the ring after an investigation into a gang who they suspected were dealing class A and B drugs across Sheffield.

They also found a CS gas canister, a quantity of cannabis, five 100 gram gold bars, 25 packages of crack cocaine and 24 packages of heroin.

The raids were carried out by the Fortify Team in Sheffield, a dedicated team set up to tackle serious and organised crime.

A total of eight people were arrested and charged by police following warrants which were executed at four properties in Sheffield. Each property was linked to Mohammed Anwaar, 31, of no fixed abode, who will be sentenced for his role later this month.

The others were; Luke Padley, 28, of no fixed abode, Arsalan Hussain, 30, of West View Lane, Sheffield, Gemma Doherty, 34, Nilopher Kauser, 29, of Holmhirst Way, Sheffield, Shazad Hassan, 22, of Holmhirst Way, Sheffield, Tabassum Mohammed, 27, of Holmhirst Way, Sheffield and Zahide Parveen, 50, of Holmhirst Way, Sheffield.

DCI Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “With all eight suspects released under investigation following their arrests, we continued building our case and samples of the cash recovered were analysed by experts.

“Bank notes were found to contain traces of cocaine, heroin and cannabis. Through financial enquiries, we also discovered that significant cash deposits were being transferred abroad from some of those under investigation.

“Despite the fact that the group knew they were under investigation, they were brazen in continuing with their criminal activity. One evening in April 2017, officers attempted to stop a car in Sheffield city centre, before it drove away at speed, with the occupants throwing items from the vehicle.

“Padley was found to be the passenger of the car and Hassan the driver. After searching the car, an amount of cash was recovered and 15 bags of cannabis were found to have been thrown from the vehicle.”

Following a two-week trial, Mohammed, Hassan and Parveen were found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on November 26 last year and subsequently sentenced on January 3, alongside Padley and Kauser who had admitted previous offences.

The offences and sentences for the gang were:

- Mohammed, guilty of concealing criminal property and converting criminal property. She was jailed for two years.

- Hassan, guilty of concealing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was jailed for two years.

- Parveen, guilty of concealing criminal property and converting criminal property. She was jailed for two years.

- Padley pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis. Padley failed to attend the sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and two months imprisonment in his absence.

- Kauser pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property, converting criminal property and possession of a prohibited weapon. Kauser was sentenced to two years and eight months.

The remaining offenders pleaded guilty to the following offences at an earlier date are to be sentenced later this month:

- Anwaar pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, concealing criminal property and possession of cannabis.

- Hussain pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and converting criminal property.

- Doherty pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property and possession of a prohibited weapon.

DCI Henderson added: “This has been a complex, lengthy and significant investigation which has ultimately resulted in the disruption of a criminal drugs network operating across Sheffield.

“We’ve removed quantities of Class A drugs from the city and now eight people are facing the consequences. Officers from the Fortify Team and other specialist teams across Sheffield and the whole of South Yorkshire, are working incredibly hard to disrupt and dismantle the activities of organised crime groups, stop their supply of drugs and cash flow, identify those involved and bring them before the courts.”