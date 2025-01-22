Five teenagers arrested in connection to the attempted murder of 13-year-old Yorkshire girl
Humberside Police were called following reports of the concern for the safety after a girl appeared injured at the side of the road on the A63 in Hessle, on November 1, 2024.
Officers attended and discovered the girl, 13-years-old, had sustained lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, and was subsequently taken to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries.
She has since been discharged from hospital.
On Wednesday (Jan 22), Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers confirmed a further fiver teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Three boys aged 15, 16 and 17-years-old, and two girls, 14 and 15-years-old were arrested.
The 15-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article alongside the 17-year-old boy who has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.
All five teenagers remain in police custody being questioned by detectives at this time.
Detective Superintendent Vickers said: “Over the course of the last two months we have been conducting extensive lines of investigation.
“If you have any information that may assist officers, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident and have not yet been in touch, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Alongside this a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, March 3.