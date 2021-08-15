Five teenagers injured after car collided with tree in North York Moors

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, on Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough.

The single-vehicle collision involved a red Citroen C3 car, which left the road and collided with a tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five teenagers – three male and two female – were injured, with two remaining in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

A male teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.