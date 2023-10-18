Five-year-old boy attacked by three German Shepherds dogs as police launch urgent appeal

A five year-old-boy suffered puncture wounds after he was attacked by three German Shepherds, police said.

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the owner of the dogs described or anyone with information to come forward following a boy being attacked.

On Saturday October 7, it is reported that a five-year-old boy was attacked by three German Shepherds dogs while on Balfour Road in Doncaster.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene, police said.

The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

“The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, and aged between 30 and 40 years old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

“Information can be reported online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 7 October 2023.