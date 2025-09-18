Flamingo Land Resort: Four arrested after stabbing at theme park

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at the Flamingo Land Resort in the early hours of Thursday morning.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened just after 1am near the onsite store for the theme park, at Kirby Misperton.

The force said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

A 22-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, all from the Teesside area, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody for questioning.