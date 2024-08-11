Flight forced to return to Leeds Bradford Airport with 140 people on board after bird strike on plane

A flight from Leeds had to return to base shortly after takeoff after it was hit by a bird strike late on Saturday afternoon.

The aeroplane, on its way to Palma de Mallorca with dozens of holidaymakers on board, landed safely after making it only as far as Manchester.

Flightradar shows the aircraft setting off at around 4.30pm before completing a loop and landing back at Leeds.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said customers were able to continue their journey on a replacement flight, and stressed there was no emergency.

Firefighting crews from across West Yorkshire had been called as backup to Leeds Bradford at 5.15pm, along with paramedics, as the 737 prepared to land.

"This aircraft has suffered a bird strike on number two engine and is suffering severe vibration," crews outlined.

Shortly after, they confirmed the aircraft had landed safely with 135 passengers on board and five crew members. There were no injuries reported.