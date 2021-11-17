Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed Yorkshire mother of two

Sarah Sands, 33, died in the early hours of Saturday morning after she was struck by a van on Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby, near Doncaster.

Grieving family and friends have turned the spot where she died into a shrine, with flowers, photographs, cards and fairy lights adorning a lamp-post.

And money is continuing to pour in for a funeral fund set up in the wake of the tragedy, which comes six years after the death of her brother John.

Floral tributes have been left in memory of Doncaster road crash victim Sarah Sands

Sharing a photo of the light display on social media, heartbroken sister Katy posted: “Shine bright like a diamond.”

Earlier this week, Sarah’s mum Derry Miller paid an emotional tribute, saying: “I love you with all my heart.”

Mrs Miller wrote: “To my daughter who has gone too soon, I love you with all my heart – RIP my beautiful angel.”

Police were called to the A635 shortly before 3.30am on Saturday following reports that a van had collided with a woman near to Ridgewood School.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene.

It was the second fatal accident in Doncaster in four days, following the death of David Kerry, 42, on Balby Road last Wednesday night (Nov 10).

Witnesses to the incident are now being sought.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 3.22am following reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

“On arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been in collision with a van. The pedestrian, a 33 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

"If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021."

Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]