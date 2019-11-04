Floral tributes left to woman, 26, who died after 'altercation' in Halifax town centre

Tributes and flowers have been left by well wishers to the family of a 26-year-old woman who died in the early hours of November 3.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are currently patrolling the scene on Silver Street,, in Halifax town centre, where an incident is believed to have happened between the woman and a male.

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of the altercation in Halifax town centre. Credit: Sam McKeown.

Police have confirmed a murder investigation has been launched and that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman had been left unconscious following what police have described as an 'altercation'.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

On the Halifax Courier Facebook page, Beverly Burton said: "So so sad, rest in peace, what a wicked world we live in, thoughts are with your family."

Joanne Brier said: "So sad. RIP, beautiful lady. Gone too soon."

"Thinking of her poor little children and her family."

Michelle Bushe-Bostock said: "Sending love and strength to all the family, so so sad."

A postmortem examination is due to be conducted later today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.

Alternatively, police can be contacted anonymously via Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.