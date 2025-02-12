Fly-tipping has been cleared after a video of an alley near a Yorkshire football ground went viral.

The video was seemingly filmed over the weekend before Bradford City’s 1-0 victory over Harrogate Town.

It features football fans travelling to Valley Parade passing through an alley strewn with fly-tipping, including a refrigerator, suitcase, soiled mattresses and empty food containers.

The alley links Manningham Lane and Burlington Street – next to Bradford City’s Valley Parade grounds and, with a bus stop nearby on Manningham Lane, is a popular cut-through for fans.

The fly tip in Manningham before it was cleared

People in the video express their disgust with the fly-tipping, and use colourful phrases to describe Bradford.

The video also shows a man who appears to be publicly urinating in the alley. It has been shared widely across social media and viewed tens of thousands of times.

The waste has since been removed by Bradford Council officers, and the council confirmed the road is “partly unadopted” and it will aim to recover the costs of cleaning the site from the landowner.

They will also speak to local businesses “to ensure compliance with their duty of care obligations for trade waste.”

Although the council has responsibility for clearing waste from public highways, Councils have no obligation to use taxpayer money to clear waste from unadopted or private roads.

The huge amount of waste appears to have been dumped in the alley despite it being just a two-minute drive from the Valley Road Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Referring to the fly-tipping, a council spokesperson said: “This piece of land is partly unadopted and partly unregistered.

“The Environmental Enforcement Team will take appropriate action to ensure the waste is cleared as soon as possible and where appropriate will seek to recover costs from the landowner.

“Our Environmental Enforcement Team will conduct visits to businesses in the area to ensure compliance with their duty of care obligations for trade waste.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and can result in prosecution, a fine, or in some cases, a custodial sentence.