A man who illegally dumped piles of waste on a Bradford street also set fire to some of the fly-tipping, a court has heard.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Dulay pleaded guilty to three fly tipping related charges when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and he will be sentenced next month.

The court was told that Dulay’s Facebook page appeared to be advertising waste removal services – saying there was “no job too big” for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Raja said Bradford Council had received reports of a Ford Transit dumping waste on Law Street, off Tong Street, last Summer.

Bradford Magistrates Court

The waste included garden waste, plastics, car parts, scrap metals, wood and unwanted household items.

CCTV at the scene had recorded the incident.

Dulay, 32 of Sutton Crescent, pleaded guilty to depositing without an environmental permit controlled / extractive waste, being an unregistered carrier transporting controlled waste in course of business / otherwise with view to profit and failing to take measures when managing extractive waste to prevent contraventions and the escape of waste.

Referring to the CCTV, Waseem Raja, prosecuting the case on behalf of Bradford Council, said: “It recorded the defendant attending the scene several times and unloading his vehicle of waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was identified depositing waste into a skip and setting it on fire. This took place on a number of occasions between July 7 and July 18.”

Dulay was identified as the man on the CCTV footage and a community protection warning was served. He was also contacted and asked to attend an interview to explain his actions but failed to attend.

Officers investigated and found that although Dulay did not own the vehicle seen in the footage, he was insured to drive it.

It was later found abandoned on a street, filled with waste, and was seized by the Council. Correspondence addressed to Dulay was found in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates were told that Dulay’s Facebook page said: “No job too big, no job too small, give me a message and I can give you a quote.”

Mr Raja acknowledged that not all the waste on the site could be attributed to Dulay, and that it was a “place that fly tipping regularly takes place.”

But he added: “Fly tipping is fly tipping, if you see rubbish and you pile on more, you are contributing to it. If you dump waste somewhere you’re automatically giving the green light to other people to fly tip there.

“He might say ‘I didn’t do all of that’ but if you bring a van full of rubbish and dump it there then you’re just as much to blame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Howarth, representing Dulay, told the court his client used the land to “sort” waste that he had collected. He said: “He was sorting through it and burning some items, he wasn’t burning anything toxic. The skip was already there.

“He didn’t think there was anything wrong with putting rubbish there to sort it.

“He wasn’t doing this in the dead of night, it was not something he was trying to get away with. He didn’t think it would be an issue.”

He said he has spent around £700 clearing the waste he had dumped on the site – but that there was still fly tipping there wasn’t linked to his client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council had asked the court to impose a criminal behaviour order on Dulay to prevent him from being involved in the disposal of waste when they sentence him.

Magistrate Elizabeth Bourgeois said the CCTV images showed houses with washing hanging on lines just yards from where Dulay was burning waste. She said: “It is causing environmental harm.”