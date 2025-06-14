Fly tipper who dumped asbestos also admits driving while under influence of drugs

Afly tipper who dumped asbestos just yards from a medical centre has also admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs.

Martin Haley finally appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday, having failed to appear on three previous occasions.

Haley, of Laverton Road, had previously admitted dumping waste including garden materials and broken asbestos sheeting on Proctor Street on January 7 2024. The road is just yards from Tong Medical Practice.

Haley, 40, was brought into court from the police cells after a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend his last court hearing earlier this month.

Bradford Magistrates Court

He was due to be sentenced for fly tipping on June 4, but did not attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It was the third time the court has been forced to intervene and issue a warrant due to his failure to appear in court.

Haley failed to turn up at the same court on January 30 this year and was brought before the magistrates on February 3, when he indicated a guilty plea to the offence.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and Haley was remanded on bail until the next hearing.

A hearing was held on April 17 where Haley was not present and he was remanded on unconditional bail until May 16 – again, for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, according to court records.

Haley failed to show up though and a second warrant for his arrest was issued.

He was brought before the courts on May 26, where he was remanded on unconditional bail again to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

Again, he failed to show up. He was arrested earlier this week and brought to Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Haley also admitted three charges relating to drug driving when he appeared on Thursday. They were that on February 1 2025 he drove a Mercedes C220 on Tong Street when the proportion of tetrahydrocannabinol THC, Benzoylecgonine and cocaine in his blood was above legal levels.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood sample to police on January 19.

Haley was told that he would be sentenced next Thursday (Jun 19) before a District Judge. If he fails to appear he will be sentenced in his absence.