Rotherham Council spent more than £300,00 clearing up fly-tipping in the borough last year.

In 2022, The council’s environmental services cleared up 5,689 incidents of fly tipping, ranging from single item such as mattresses to larger and multiple items.

Clearance and disposal costs totalled £200,569, and the costs of investigations came to around £115,000.

Approximately 16 per cent of the council’s regulation and enforcement investigations are flytipping related.

The council issued the third highest number of fixed penalty notices for fly tipping in the Yorkshire and Humber region, issuing 249 of the fines between 2020 and 2021.

A report into fly tipping states: “Fly-tipping impacts directly on the environment particularly on flora and fauna as well as effecting the quality of life of residents.

“Whilst urban areas tend to suffer more from household waste and items being deposited on streets, rural areas are impacted by large scale fly-tipping of waste which, on occasion, blocks the highway.

“The council has been working for a number of years to bring fly tippingoffenders to justice, this has included significant investment in areas such asCCTV and out of hours enforcement.